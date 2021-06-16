Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOLVY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY remained flat at $$13.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. Solvay has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

