Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

