SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of SpartanNash worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

