SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 4,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,345. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.