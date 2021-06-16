SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

