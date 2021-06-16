Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $13,325.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £133.25 ($174.09) and last traded at £132.45 ($173.05), with a volume of 2932 shares. The stock had previously closed at £132 ($172.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £103.59 ($135.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 57.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £320.56.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

