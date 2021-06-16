Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.26. Spok has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spok by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Spok by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spok by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

