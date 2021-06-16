SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22. SPX has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.