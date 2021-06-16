Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $60.02.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 645,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,945,891.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

