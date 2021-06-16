Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.
Shares of SQSP stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $60.02.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
