Starwood Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
STWD opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.84.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
