Starwood Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

STWD opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

