State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $401,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.