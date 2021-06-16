State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $446,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock worth $163,632,642 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

