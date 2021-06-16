State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

