State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Groupon were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Groupon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,963 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.