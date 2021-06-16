State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 347.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 178,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $2,157,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,600 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

