State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

