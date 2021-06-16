State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 15,516 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DHT were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DHT by 4.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 39.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

DHT stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.