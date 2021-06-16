State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $454,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hawkins by 73.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hawkins by 86.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Hawkins by 85.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 126.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 209.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $693.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

