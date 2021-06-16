State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lydall were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 3.04.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

