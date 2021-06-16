State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,456 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.72. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 495 shares of company stock worth $40,066 over the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

