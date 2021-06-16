State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,880 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $682.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.