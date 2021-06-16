State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 512 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $258,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

