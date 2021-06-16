Stephen M. Ward, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AI traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,395. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -63.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.