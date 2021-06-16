StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

STEP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 41,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,094. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

