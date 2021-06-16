StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $32.93. Approximately 19,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 303,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 2,255.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

