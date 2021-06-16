stETH (Lido) Trading Down 4.9% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,446.04 or 0.06275930 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $87,090.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00142543 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00178321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00931037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,118.53 or 1.00368321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 504,590 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

