SThree (LON:STEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $475.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 471 ($6.15), with a volume of 5963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.08).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 411.58. The stock has a market cap of £621.89 million and a P/E ratio of 37.12.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

