Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.54. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

