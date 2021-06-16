Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.61 million.

SFIX stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. 45,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,941. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,319 shares of company stock worth $18,730,313. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

