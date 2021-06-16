Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,571 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,210% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $826.88 million and a P/E ratio of 79.58.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,832 shares of company stock worth $14,462,919.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

