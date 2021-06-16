Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $60.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

STOK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.