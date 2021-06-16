StormX (STMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.09 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, StormX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $181.36 million and $9.09 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StormX

StormX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

