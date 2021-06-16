Strategic Equity Management Has $5.61 Million Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Strategic Equity Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,352. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $94.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.