Strategic Equity Management Sells 25,342 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 22.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Equity Management owned about 6.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $52,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 95,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.18. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,439. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

