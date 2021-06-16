Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz Sells 4,400 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 2,491,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,621. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -13.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

