Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 81.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 77,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $178.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.