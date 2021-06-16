Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 3,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

