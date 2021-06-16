Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,825. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

