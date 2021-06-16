Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 13th total of 810,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28. Superior Plus has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

