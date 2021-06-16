Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.96 and last traded at $62.48. 5,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $184,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

