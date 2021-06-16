SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

