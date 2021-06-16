Swapcoinz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $309,640.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $309,640.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00143981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00178667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.31 or 0.00940861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,078.47 or 1.00371983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

