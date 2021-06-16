Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,300 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 2,436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,680.3 days.

OTCMKTS SWDBF remained flat at $$18.30 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

