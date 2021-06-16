Swerve Market Capitalization Tops $11.26 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $11.26 million and $3.72 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.97 or 0.00767070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,926,215 coins and its circulating supply is 12,952,021 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

