Swiss National Bank Buys 11,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

