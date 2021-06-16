Swiss National Bank Has $2.35 Million Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.13. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $254,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

