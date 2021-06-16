Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,642,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 562,439 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $198,496. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.