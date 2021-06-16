Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Bally’s worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,011,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 49.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BALY opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.74 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

