Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $4,327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Freedom in the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

FRHC opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.