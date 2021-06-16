Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

